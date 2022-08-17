Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 11,350 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after acquiring an additional 227,519 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $90.78. The stock had a trading volume of 161,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,850. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $155.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.93.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

