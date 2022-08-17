Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 6,732 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.9% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $116.55. 176,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average is $121.85. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $182.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

