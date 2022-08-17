Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.57

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.57 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.

Cummins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cummins to earn $20.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $232.40 on Wednesday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 33.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 21.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.10.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

