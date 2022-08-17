Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.57

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.57 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.
Cummins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cummins to earn $20.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.
Shares of Cummins stock opened at $232.40 on Wednesday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.33.
In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 33.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 21.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.10.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
