CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,900 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 810,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CURO Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CURO Group to $14.00 in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CURO Group by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Trading Down 2.4 %

CURO Group Dividend Announcement

CURO traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $312.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.71. CURO Group has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $20.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.64%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

