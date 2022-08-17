Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.50. 36,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.