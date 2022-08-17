Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 4,949 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.53. The stock had a trading volume of 91,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,278. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

