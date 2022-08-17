Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 73,677 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,677 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.3% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,702. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86.

