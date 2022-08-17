Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 9,201 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 272.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,526 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.04. The stock had a trading volume of 62,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,456. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.