Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. 222,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,436,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $191.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

