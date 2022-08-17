Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $12.62 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $147.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day moving average of $130.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

