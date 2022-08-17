Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2,435.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,404 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,152,000 after buying an additional 233,541 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 75,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.04. 13,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,411. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

