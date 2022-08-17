Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after buying an additional 1,065,616 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,288. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day moving average is $101.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

