Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,907 shares of company stock worth $31,820,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $149.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,951. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.31. The company has a market capitalization of $357.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

