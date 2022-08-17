CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Update

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 859,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. 25,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,478. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $28.14.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.41%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

