CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 3.2% Higher

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.02 and last traded at $31.75. 7,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 802,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.47.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.24%. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 61,229 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.