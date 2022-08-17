Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Announces Earnings Results

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 915.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.71%.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTH opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

Institutional Trading of Cyclo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

