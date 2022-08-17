Cyclone Protocol Price Reaches $45.18 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $3,537.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $45.18 or 0.00191084 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

