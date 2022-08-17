DAFI Protocol (DAFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $153,995.00

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $153,995.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,340.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00129369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066764 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 589,591,479 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol.

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

