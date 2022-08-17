Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Daily Journal stock opened at $268.96 on Monday. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $242.00 and a 12-month high of $415.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Daily Journal in the second quarter worth $233,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daily Journal in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

