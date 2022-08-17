Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Daily Journal Price Performance
Daily Journal stock opened at $268.96 on Monday. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $242.00 and a 12-month high of $415.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31.
About Daily Journal
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
