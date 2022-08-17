DAOventures (DVD) Price Reaches $0.0199 on Major Exchanges

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $182,687.96 and $2,810.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAOventures

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

