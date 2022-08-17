Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

