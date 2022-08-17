Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $5,420,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Datadog to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.

Insider Activity

Datadog Stock Performance

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,520 shares of company stock worth $14,337,992. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.87. The stock had a trading volume of 79,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,930. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11,011.01 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.