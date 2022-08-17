Datarius Credit (DTRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $48,628.20

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market capitalization of $48,628.20 and approximately $130.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,361.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00128786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066699 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

