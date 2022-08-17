David B. Pitofsky Sells 82,028 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 473,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,120. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,194,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,983,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in News by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,623,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,033,000 after buying an additional 142,899 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in News by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,491,000 after buying an additional 1,551,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in News by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,312,000 after acquiring an additional 175,493 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

