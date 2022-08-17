Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II Sells 1,089 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $26,473.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,886,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. 820,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

