Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II Sells 1,089 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $26,473.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,886,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of DAWN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. 820,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.70.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Stories
