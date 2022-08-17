Decentraland Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $186.25 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,440.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00128866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00034458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00070559 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,568,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,422,597 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentraland Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

