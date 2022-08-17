Dego Finance (DEGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.83 Million

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Dego Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dego Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00009322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dego Finance has a market cap of $18.83 million and $3.85 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dego Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,465.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00128908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00070425 BTC.

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dego Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dego Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.