Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.16

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.18 ($0.04). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 169,046 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.25.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. It owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

