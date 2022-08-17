Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 62,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $249,999.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCTH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 9,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCTH shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.