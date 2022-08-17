Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given New €71.30 Price Target at Barclays

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from €66.00 ($67.35) to €71.30 ($72.76) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($81.63) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DLVHF traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $156.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

