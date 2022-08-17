Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Trading Up 12.3%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.89 and last traded at $88.63. 46,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 666,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Stock Up 9.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.21.

Institutional Trading of Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,925 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $59,786,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Denbury by 18.6% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 710,200 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,142,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 74.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,302,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,141,000 after buying an additional 556,348 shares during the period.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.