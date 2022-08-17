Dent (DENT) Market Cap Hits $113.11 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Dent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $113.11 million and approximately $24.45 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

