Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.00

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DWVYF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,690 ($32.50) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

