Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Up 0.4 %

MAS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. 2,188,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. Masco has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service increased its stake in Masco by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 36,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 12.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 429,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.