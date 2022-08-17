Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.25.
Shares of NYSE:WTS traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.19. The stock had a trading volume of 81,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $212.00.
Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.
