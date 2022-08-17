Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.19. The stock had a trading volume of 81,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

