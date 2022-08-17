Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $58.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on II-VI to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

IIVI opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. II-VI has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,448,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 129,285 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 13.4% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 394,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of II-VI by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 26.7% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 289,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 61,003 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

