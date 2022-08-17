Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,778 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 31,365 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after buying an additional 595,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 115,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,951,326. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

