DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW) Short Interest Down 10.8% in July

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCAW remained flat at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13. DHC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

Institutional Trading of DHC Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 159.5% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79,929 shares during the period.

