dHedge DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $4.77 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $401,589.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,395.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004303 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034775 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00066556 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,407,057 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.