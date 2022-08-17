Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a report released on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diana Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $490.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.13. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 25.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 59,388 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.52%. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

