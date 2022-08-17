Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Update

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 10,870,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,913. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $289.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

