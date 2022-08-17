Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.59 Million

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $35,753.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002283 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013405 BTC.
Digital Fitness Coin Profile
Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,990,901 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.
Digital Fitness Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.