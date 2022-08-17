DigitalNote Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $598,840.55 and approximately $135.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.49 or 0.00713437 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,980,817,599 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalNote Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

