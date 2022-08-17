DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.73 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.70.

Shares of DOCN opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,626,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 215.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

