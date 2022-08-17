DigixDAO (DGD) Market Cap Achieves $15.70 Million

DigixDAO (DGD) traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $15.70 million and $15.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $212.46 or 0.00908324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,389.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00173305 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003784 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128779 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034434 BTC.
DigixDAO Coin Profile
DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,910 coins. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigixDAO
