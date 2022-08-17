DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.89

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 36292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.56. The stock has a market cap of C$78.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.