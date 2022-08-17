disBalancer 24-Hour Volume Hits $94,363.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $509,903.80 and $94,363.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013430 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,384,945 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

