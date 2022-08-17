Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Trading Up 6%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.04. 40,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,046,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

DSEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diversey to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Diversey by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,904,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 465,667 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Diversey by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 740,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 283,649 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Diversey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 686,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 238,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

