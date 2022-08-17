Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DHC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 680,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,587. The company has a market cap of $449.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.11, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.47. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

