Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.68

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.68 and traded as high as C$7.98. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.95, with a volume of 224,991 shares.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$770.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

